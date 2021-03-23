Maoist rebels kill 4 Indian police in roadside bomb attack

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say at least four policemen were killed in an roadside bombing carried out by Maoist rebels in eastern India. A senior police officer said another 14 policemen were injured in Tuesday’s attack, two of them critically. The bus they were traveling in targeted while returning from an operation in Chhattisgarh state’s Narayanpur district The area is a known stronghold of the rebels, who have been fighting in several Indian states for over five decades. The rebels are considered India’s biggest internal security threat and claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. They’re demanding land and jobs for impoverished tribal communities they say are ignored by the government.