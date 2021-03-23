Mexico charges 3, detains 25 in ambush killing of 13 police

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say that they have identified three people as the suspected masterminds of last week’s ambush slaying of 13 law enforcement officers, and that a drug gang appears to have been involved. The prosecutor’s office in the State of Mexico said Tuesday that 25 others have been detained in the case and are suspected of working for the Familia Michoacana drug gang. Warrants have been issued for the three purported masterminds, but they apparently remain at large. The Familia Michoacana moved a decade ago from the neighboring state of Michoacan into Guerrero state and the State of Mexico, which lies on the outskirts of Mexico City.