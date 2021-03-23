Newly confirmed surgeon general to focus on COVID, opioids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed a soft-spoken physician as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general. Dr. Vivek Murthy says ending the coronavirus pandemic is his top priority, but he’s also raising concerns over a relapsing opioid overdose crisis. Biden already has plenty of star players on his coronavirus response team. But Murthy will occupy a particular niche: As a successful author he’s addressed issues of loneliness and isolation that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. It will be his second tour as America’s doctor, having previously served during the Obama administration. Murthy’s family has its roots in India.