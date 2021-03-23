Not guilty plea entered for man who fired shots outside La Crosse bar

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A virtual court appearance Tuesday for an Onalaska man who fired a handgun in the parking lot of a south side bar.

Taylor Johnson waived his right to a preliminary hearing. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson fired a handgun several times outside the Arterial Bar and Grill in La Crosse on March 14. Police later found shell casings in the parking lot.

He was arrested a few blocks away after getting in a car that quickly left the scene following the incident.

The 32-year-old Johnson is charged with operating a firearm while intoxicated as well as first degree reckless endangerment.

He is currently free on a $1,000 cash bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.