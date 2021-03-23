NTSB calls for more safety oversight of air tour operators

Federal safety officials say tougher regulations are needed for air tour operators and hot-air balloon rides. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration should raise safety requirements for the passenger-carrying operations, which fall under less restrictive regulations than airlines and charters. Board chairman Robert Sumwalt says people who step on board the tours have a right to trust that the flight will be operated as safely as possible. The FAA says it has a number of initiatives under way to improve the safety of tours.