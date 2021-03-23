Officials: Gun in supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the Boulder supermarket shootings bought the assault rifle six days before the shooting where 10 people were killed, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.

The documents did not detail where the gun was purchased.

The affidavit also says employees of the supermarket told investigators that the suspect identified by police as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shot an elderly man multiple times outside the store before going inside.

Another person was found shot and in a vehicle next to a car registered to the suspect’s brother.

