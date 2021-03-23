One Good Thing: An artist preserves Wuhan’s COVID memories

WUHAN, China (AP) — Memories from the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan are etched in the mind of artist Yang Qian, those of fear and desperation, but also unity and resilience. She is channeling those memories into artwork to preserve the memory of the central Chinese city’s 76-day lockdown that upturned the lives of some 11 million people. In a way, that’s an extension of her work as a volunteer delivering vital supplies to hospitals and residents during the traumatic period, as well as a reflection of the pride many residents take in having weathered the outbreak and the draconian measures taken to bring it under control.