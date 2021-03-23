Parents call for charges in drug death of Bobby Brown Jr

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, say they want those responsible for his accidental overdose death held responsible. The Los Angeles County coroner said in an autopsy report that 28-year-old Brown Jr. died from the combined effects of cocaine, alcohol and the opioid fentanyl. In a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Brown Jr.’s parents emphasized the fatal dose of fentanyl in his system and said those who provided it to him should be subject to criminal charges. The district attorneys office says police have presented them a case, and they are considering prosecution.