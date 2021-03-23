Polish writer facing prison for calling president ‘moron’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish writer is facing up to three years in prison for calling the nation’s president a “moron” on social media. The writer, Jakub Zulczyk, had critiqued the manner in which Polish President Andrzej Duda, a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, had reacted to the electoral victory of President Joe Biden last year. The case comes amid what many see as an erosion of democratic standards in Poland since a right-wing populist party, Law and Justice, won power in 2015. Zulczyk said he believed that he is probably “the first writer in this country in a long time to be tried for what he wrote.”