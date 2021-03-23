Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services. BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.” Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.