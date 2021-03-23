Problem gambling foes warn on sports betting college deals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A national group that fights compulsive gambling is concerned about financial deals between colleges and sports betting companies. The National Council on Problem Gambling issued a set of recommendations Tuesday for such deals. The recommendations aim to reduce the danger of students developing a gambling problem. They include not compensating the schools based on the number of people the colleges refer to sign up for sports betting. And they call on schools to provide problem gambling education, and for sports betting companies to fund those efforts. Sports books including PointsBet and William Hill partner with colleges including the University of Colorado, and the University of Nevada’s Las Vegas and Reno campuses.