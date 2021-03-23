Puerto Rico cracks down on tourists flouting pandemic rules

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say too many tourists are flouting pandemic health measures, including the mask mandate, the nightly curfew and a requirement to stay in isolation pending coronavirus tests. So officials are cracking down, with nearly a dozen visitors arrested over the past six days. Officials said Tuesday the majority have been arrested in the San Juan metropolitan area and at least three of them remain in jail. They face charges ranging from assaulting police officers to lying on their traveler’s declaration, which carries a possible sentence of three years if found guilty.