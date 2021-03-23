Putin’s COVID-19 vaccination to be kept out of public eye

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t like” the idea of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on camera and will be getting his shot out of the public eye on Tuesday, his spokesman says. Asked whether the Kremlin will release any photos or footage of Putin getting his coronavirus vaccine shot, the spokesman told reporters during a conference call that they would have to “take (our) word for it.” Russia, where only 4.3% of the 146-million population have received at least one shot, lags behind a number of countries in terms of the vaccination rate. A poll by the independent pollster Levada Center found 62% Russians were not willing to take the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.