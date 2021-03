La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Raegan Boe had 15 kills to lead Holmen to a 3-1 win over Logan.

The set scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16.

Chloe Hammond had 9 kills as well for the Vikings, who improve to 6-0 on the season.

Jazzy Davis led Logan with 9 kills.