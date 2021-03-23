Ronaldo and Serie A games moving from ESPN to CBS in US

ROME (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s games with Juventus are moving from ESPN to CBS in the United States starting next season. The Italian league on Tuesday approved a contract with CBS for Serie A and Italian Cup rights worth about 64 million euros ($75 million) per year for the next three seasons. Ronaldo has one more season remaining on his contract with Juventus. Serie A is concluding a three-year stay on ESPN. ESPN streams most of the Italian games online with a few matches on ESPN2. Serie A said the deal with CBS represents an increase on the contract with ESPN.