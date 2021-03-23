Rotary Lights distributes checks to participants of the 2020 Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2020 display of Rotary Lights was one of the most successful displays in the 26-year history of the festival. On Tuesday, checks were handed out to the organizations and non-profits who helped put the display together.

Just short of 300,000 food items were collected in the park this year. That is nearly 50,000 more than previous years. More than 3,000 volunteers come together to put the display on each year and Rotary Lights says today is a day to give back to those volunteers.

"Well it’s a good feeling it’s a good feeling that our crew can make a difference on here and that’s kind of nice," said Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens. "It’s amazing all the good things they do in the community, so it’s more like a domino effect for Rotary Lights. They have fun, they earn the money at Rotary Lights and then they turn around and do great things in the community so it’s a great feeling."