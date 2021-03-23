Seattle Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty in Capitol siege

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area man and a leader of the far-right Proud Boys has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of helping to plan and lead the deadly January attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports Ethan Nordean made the plea Tuesday during a video conference before Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Nordean was arraigned with another Proud Boys leader and co-defendant, Joseph Biggs of Florida, who also pleaded not guilty. They and two others are accused of being ringleaders in the siege to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.