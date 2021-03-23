Some gyms seeing positive membership numbers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a tough year just trying to stay afloat, some local gym membership numbers are on the rise again.

After closing and losing members, the Director of Healthy Living for the La Crosse Area YMCA Lee Walraven said things are looking up.

"Last year we saw continual declines over the year which made a lot of sense, but January and February were the first months in the last year where we saw positive growth in our membership," said Walraven.

The Dahl YMCA also said that it now has about 66% of its total membership from one year ago when the pandemic began.

"We're seeing people feel more comfortable," said Walraven. "They know that the facilities and spaces are safe, we're doing good measures off the county health department with masks and distancing and those kinds of things."

Local EMT and Member of the YMCA Kellan Doberstein said the gym has been his release from working on the front lines.

"To have a gym to come to, to release that stress and to just get away from the mental toll of the job and just channel it into something else is really great," said Doberstein.

He's been back at the Y since it reopened.

"I feel completely comfortable I mean all the staff up in the weight room is tirelessly working to clean everything, everyone is staying distanced, making sure everyone is wearing their mask," said Doberstein. "Members have been great. Everyone is wearing a mask, everyone is respectful to one another, keeping their distance, and just trying to keep everybody safe right now."

While working out with a mask is an inconvenience for some, the Y says it's the safest thing to do right now, but could change as more people continue to get vaccinated.

"Really as we move forward we are taking that guidance from the county, taking what is the best recommendation, and we'll use that as we move forward in terms of how we give guidance on if we're requiring masks or not," said Walraven.

With increasing volume comes increasing hours as well. Both the Dahl and Houser branches are open now from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.