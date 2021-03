Rochester, Minn. (WXOW) The top-seeded Houston girls basketball team rallied from an early nine-point deficit to beat Hayfield 62-49 in the Section 1A semifinals.

Emma Geiwitz had 26 points and Sydney Torgerson had 25 to lead the way for Houston.

Houston has advanced to the Section 1A title game for the first time in program history.

They will play Kingsland Thursday with a trip to State on the line.