Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Cretin-Derham Hall 76, East Ridge 61
Woodbury 57, St. Paul Central 39
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Champlin Park 54, Osseo 42
Park Center 66, Mounds View 57
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Coon Rapids 54, Andover 50
Duluth East 67, Forest Lake 57
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Moorhead 76, Brainerd 63
Class 3A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Mankato West 61, Willmar 36
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Totino-Grace 91, Columbia Heights 65
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Delano 70, Fridley 67
Monticello 80, Rocori 74
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Hibbing 69, Cloquet 50
Princeton 73, Grand Rapids 66
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 52
Class 2A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 61, Redwood Valley 56
Pipestone 49, Windom 45
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Moose Lake/Willow River 87, Duluth Marshall 73
Pequot Lakes 74, Esko 54
Class 1A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Central Minnesota Christian 68, Lac qui Parle Valley 59
Southwest Minnesota Christian 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Christ’s Household of Faith 59, Heritage Christian Academy 48
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Cass Lake-Bena 77, Red Lake 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 4=
Semifinals=
East Ridge 51, White Bear Lake 34
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Centennial 58, Champlin Park 40
Spring Lake Park 71, Roseville 58
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Cambridge-Isanti 70, Coon Rapids 43
Forest Lake 78, Andover 54
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Elk River 76, Rogers 54
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Maple Grove 56
Class 3A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Marshall 62, Mankato East 49
Waconia 87, Mankato West 75
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Hill-Murray 67, Fridley 36
Mahtomedi 69, St. Anthony 65
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Becker 103, Zimmerman 36
Big Lake 49, Willmar 46
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Chisago Lakes 47, Princeton 42
Grand Rapids 62, Hermantown 56
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Alexandria 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 30
Bemidji 67, Detroit Lakes 51
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Goodhue 64, Rochester Lourdes 45
Lake City 67, Winona Cotter 46
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 61, Waseca 57
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Concordia Academy 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 40
Minnehaha Academy 89, St. Croix Prep 23
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Providence Academy 72, Holy Family Catholic 51
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Albany 60, Pierz 37
Sauk Centre 64, Kimball 29
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Fergus Falls 50, Hawley 26
Pelican Rapids 46, Barnesville 39
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Houston 62, Hayfield 49
Kingsland 44, Blooming Prairie 39
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Martin County West 26
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Heritage Christian Academy 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 58
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56, Pine River-Backus 46, OT
Swanville 59, Hinckley-Finlayson 50
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Henning 58, Underwood 45
West Central 50, Hancock 49
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Cherry 61, South Ridge 45
Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Cromwell 38
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Cass Lake-Bena 58, Fosston 30
Stephen-Argyle 67, Red Lake Falls 58
