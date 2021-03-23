Twins send prospect Kirilloff out, leave LF wide open

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have optioned prized prospect Alex Kirilloff to their alternate training site. The move leaves a wide-open competition for playing time in left field. It also gives the 2016 first-round draft pick more time to develop. Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick and Brent Rooker are the primary candidates at that position. It was opened when Eddie Rosario was released during the offseason. Luis Arraez, who is in a super-sub role this year, has also been in the mix in left field.