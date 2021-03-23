Ugandan police detain American man over alleged subversion

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police said an American man has been detained over alleged involvement in “subversive activities” against the government. Police said the man identified as Guy Smith was arrested in a remote town in the west and is being detained in the capital, Kampala. The police gave no more details, and it was not immediately possible to get a comment from the U.S. Embassy. Ugandan authorities increasingly accuse foreigners of meddling in the country’s internal affairs, charges that have raised tensions between President Yoweri Museveni and the country’s development partners.