UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union have met virtually to discuss relaunching the long-stalled effort to get Israel and the Palestinians to negotiate a two-state solution to their decades-old conflict. Envoys for the four Mideast mediators, known as the Quartet, said they discussed returning “to meaningful negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution, including tangible steps to advance freedom, security and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis.” There have been no substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks since 2014. The U.N. sent out the Quartet statement after polls closed in Tuesday’s Israeli election.