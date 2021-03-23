US and Mexico discuss immigration in high level meetings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A United States delegation has discussed immigration and regional development in a series of meetings in Mexico at a time that rising numbers of migrants arriving at their shared border has concerned both countries. The administration of President Joe Biden is worried about the number of migrant families and especially, unaccompanied children, arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. The new U.S. administration has started to dismantle Trump-era policies that made it more difficult for asylum seekers, but have maintained some like the pandemic-related policy invoked by Trump that allows it to continue to return the majority of border crossers to Mexico.