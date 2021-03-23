US colleges tout hopes for return to new normal this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — University administrators in the U.S. are assuring students that the fall semester will bring a return to in-person classes and mostly full dormitories, but they say how quickly campus life comes back will depend on the success of the nation’s vaccination efforts. Many colleges are beginning to announce their plans for next fall even though some details are still being finalized. That’s because many high school seniors and returning students are making decisions about where they will be next fall. Some students are waiting until they know what to expect on campus, while others are still worried economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.