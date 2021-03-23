US drone strike case appealed to Germany’s highest court

BERLIN (AP) — Two Yemeni men who allege their relatives were killed in an American drone strike are appealing their case to Germany’s highest court, urging a ban on the U.S. military’s use of a base southwest of Frankfurt to help control such attacks. The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights said Tuesday it had filed the appeal to challenge the 2019 decision of the Muenster administrative court. That court ruled that the German government had partial responsibility to ensure that drone strikes involving the U.S. Ramstein Air Base were carried out in line with international law. The court stopped short of ordering the ban that the human rights activists had called for.