Vaccination clinic contributes to state beating COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at UW-La Crosse makes the process more accessible and leads to more people gaining immunity.

Third District Congressman Ron Kind and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Williems Van Dijk toured the Cleary Alumni Center facility on Tuesday.

Van Dijk said seeing the clinic run safely and smoothly confirmed that the team effort between health departments and UW-La Crosse is providing care to get the community out of the pandemic.

"This is about people being cared for and people having a new lease on life and optimism that comes with these vaccines," Van Dijk said. "And knowing that it's not a mass vaccination clinic, it's a community vaccination clinic and so what I'm really impressed with is that people are not just a number here. They are well cared for."

She said everyone in Wisconsin 16 and up will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1st, if not before.

Health educator Rachel King said over 70 percent of the 65+ population in La Crosse County received the first dose of the vaccine and 43% received both doses.

"We are so close," Congressman Kind said. "We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're not just there yet and so we're asking people to please be a little bit patient. If you haven't had the chance to get your shots or your double dose continue to mask up, continue to practice proper social distancing and continue to wash your hands so we don't see a flare up. We don't want to be taking steps back now when we're so close to the finish line."

