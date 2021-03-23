Viterbo sees another hate message targeting student

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University is looking into another incident of someone sending a threatening message, this time against an LGBTQA+ student on Monday.

The university posted on Facebook that the message was left on a residence hall door.

The post said the university isn't identifying the person it was meant for out of respect for the student's wishes and due to the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Executive Vice President for Student Success Rick Trietley said Viterbo's "...number one priority is supporting the targeted student and the other students directly impacted by this reprehensible act."

Trietley also said in a statement to WXOW, "This act is not only criminal but totally unacceptable and detrimental to our university values, identity, and mission. Actions, beliefs, and statements that devalue, disrespect, and harm others have no place in our community. As such, those who engage in these behaviors are subject to the full spectrum of sanctions in the Student Code of Conduct up to and including expulsion."

Monday's incident is the second such incident at the university this month. In early March, a student had racist messages written on her dorm door.

In response to Monday's incident, they said that, "Viterbo University stands in unity and support of our LGBTQA+ community and firmly denounces all forms of discrimination, bigotry, prejudice, and hatred. Hate will never have a place at Viterbo University."

He also said that they're offering support for students and staff affected by the incident. It includes in part, Viterbo Speaks Up, a place where students can report crimes, concerning behavior, discrimination, and harassment.

The statement said the university would provide an update as more information becomes available.

The university is hosting a student listening session on equity and social justice issues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theater.