WATCH: Video replaces Great Rivers United Way annual meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Great Rivers United Way, like other organizations in the area, usually holds its annual meeting in-person.

With COVID-19, they weren't able to hold their 71st annual meeting to talk about the work and generosity of the community in 2020 and the challenges everyone faced.

Instead, they produced a video and interactive report that highlighted the accomplishments and contributions from volunteers and donations from people throughout the GRUW service region.

News app viewers can watch the video here.

They also released their 2020 Annual Report. You can view it here. The interactive report covers the activities of the GRUW including how the community donations were distributed to member United Way organizations and projects, a briefing on the 2021 Compass Now report about needs in the community, along with a section honoring the volunteers and contributors to the GRUW.

