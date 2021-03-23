Wet weather overnight

Mild weather continues…

Clouds and rain developed today, but not before highs reached into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The rain will linger tonight into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts...

The current storm system will have plenty of moisture and just enough energy to produce rain amounts ranging from a half an inch to over an inch in a few spots. We shouldn’t have to deal with snow as this storm departs.

Storm approaches for Saturday...

Another weaker weather system takes shape for Saturday into Saturday night. Amounts will be light, but will keep temperatures a bit cooler. I still expect that readings will stay above normal.

Looking ahead…

Next week will bring more pleasant weather and the pattern should be drier.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden