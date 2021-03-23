White House drops Interior nominee after Murkowski objects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is withdrawing its planned nomination of Elizabeth Klein to become deputy secretary at the Interior Department amid opposition from Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Klein, who worked at Interior during the Obama administration, was among five women named by then-President-elect Joe Biden to serve as deputy secretaries in the Biden administration. But she was never formally nominated and a White House spokesman said Tuesday she won’t be named to the post. Two people familiar with Biden’s thinking say he is likely to name Tommy Beaudreau, another former Obama-era Interior official, to be deputy secretary.