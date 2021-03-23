Wisconsin Assembly to vote on election investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to pass a resolution that will authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden narrowly won in the state. The resolution up on Tuesday is opposed by Democrats. Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo says it is needed to give the committee authorization if it decides to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and gather documents. Voting to authorize an investigation comes after Republicans last month ordered an audit of the election results. Biden defeated Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. That outcome was upheld by a partial recount, and several lawsuits challenging the election failed.