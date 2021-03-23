Wisconsin K-12 public school libraries to receive $39 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public schools across Wisconsin will receive a record $39 million for their libraries.

The funds come from the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands' Common School Fund, which enables school libraries to provide students with books and technology. For 92% of school libraries, the Common School Funding is the only available source of funding.

The disbursement is the largest regular distribution in the history of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

“Educators, parents, and students have faced enormous and unique challenges during this pandemic,” State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said in a news release. “As the product of Wisconsin public schools and the daughter of two public school teachers, I’m honored to lead the BCPL and help make these vital resources possible. Whether it’s e-books, hotspots, or other essential materials, I know our public schools will put these funds to great use as we continue to tackle the digital divide and ensure every student in Wisconsin receives the highest quality education possible.”

The La Crosse Area School District will receive $310,876 and the Onalaska School District will receive $118,400.

To see funding for your school district, click here.