Wisconsin Republicans vote to control virus money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has voted to take control of the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments. It was one of several coronavirus-related bills the Legislature was voting on Tuesday. The Republican-controlled Assembly also passed bills that would prohibit the government and employers from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. It also approved a measure prohibiting the closure of churches during a pandemic.