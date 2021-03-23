Yellen, Powell say more needed to promote recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say more needs to be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and promote a full economic recovery. The two officials struck upbeat notes on the future of the economy in their prepared testimony Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee while cautioning that the economy still needs help. It marked the first joint appearance by the two officials in their current jobs and it was Yellen’s first congressional appearance since taking over as Treasury secretary. Yellen thanked Congress for passing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was approved with only Democratic support. All Republicans in the House and Senate oppposed the measure.