5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of financial stress, it has also led many Americans to adopt new financial habits, many of which are worth keeping as life begins to return to normal. A NerdWallet survey found that most people who formed new financial habits say they plan to continue them. Spending less, saving more and sticking with a budget are among the most popular new habits Americans have picked up and plan to continue to embrace. Earning a side income and using autopay to ensure bills get paid can also help.