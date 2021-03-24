Amazon Prime Video to stream 21 Yankees games

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games to members in New York’s broadcast market for the first season, a slate that starts with an April 18 matchup against Tampa Bay. YES said Wednesday that while it announced on March 3 last year that Amazon Prime Video would stream 21 games in 2020, the steams did not take place because of the shortened season caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The games are produced by the Yankees’ YES Network and are all scheduled for broadcast on WPIX.