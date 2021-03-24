Another campaign? C-SPAN to air Iowa speech by Pompeo

NEW YORK (AP) — From the point of view of C-SPAN, the 2024 presidential campaign is beginning this week. The television network says it will send cameras to suburban Des Moines, Iowa, to tape former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak to a breakfast meeting of a conservative club. C-SPAN’s deputy political editor Nate Hurst says it feels like a natural start because Pompeo has said he’s considering a candidacy. Iowa’s caucuses are traditionally the nation’s first presidential contests. It’s not even the earliest that C-SPAN has covered a so-called campaign event. The network ran speeches by John Edwards and Mitt Romney in February 2005.