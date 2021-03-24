Betting sites offer software blocks for compulsive gamblers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Some sports betting companies are offering tools that allow compulsive gamblers to block themselves from most online sites. Unibet last week announced it was making software from Gamban available to customers in the U.S. The tools allow customers to in effect ban themselves from gambling sites across multiple devices. On Wednesday, FanDuel did so as well. The software blocks thousands of licensed and unlicensed gambling sites and is constantly updated. Keith Whyte is the head of the National Council on Problem Gambling. Whyte praised the companies for making the software available to customers.