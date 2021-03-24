Big Ten Conference making big mark so far on Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Big Ten Conference is having a major impact at the women’s NCAA Tournament with four teams in the Sweet 16. Indiana, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan have all advanced after the league only had four qualifiers total reach the round of the 16 in the previous four tournaments. Iowa’s next game is against top seed UConn, which got a boost when coach Geno Auriemma returned to the team after quarantining from a positive COVID-19 test. Auriemma missed his team’s first two games, but was greeted with cheers and hugs from his players.