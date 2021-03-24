Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says America’s infrastructure needs exceed $1 trillion and that other countries like China are pulling ahead. It’s a disparity that Buttigieg is calling “a threat to our collective future” in prepared remarks to Congress. Buttigieg is set to appear before a House panel Thursday to sell lawmakers on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but Buttigieg says spending on infrastructure is needed. In prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, Buttigieg calls the coming months “the best chance in any of our lifetimes to make a generational investment in infrastructure.”