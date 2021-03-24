Colombian town uses discipline, speakers to stay virus-free

CAMPOHERMOSO, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Health Ministry says Campohermoso is one of just two counties in the country where cases of coronavirus haven’t been reported. Colombia has more than 1,100 counties and a population of 50 million. Officials and local residents say Campohermoso has been able to keep the virus away thanks to the disciplined behavior of locals and constant campaigns that urge people to keep social distancing and wear face masks. The town’s location in the mountains, far from any important roads, has also helped it to stay coronavirus free.