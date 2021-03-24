Conference champs, UW-L Wrestling unsatisfied with how the season ended

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-L Wrestling program won its 20th WIAC Championship this season.

Unfortunately, that's where the season ended. Normally, a trip to the National Tournament would be in order, but the WIAC did not allow any of its schools to participate due to COVID-19 protocols.

"It was crushing and our coaching staff said, hey we get more seasons, we get more tournaments, but our guys don't and it was totally crushing that we didn't have that opportunity for this team to prove that we're one of the best in the nation.," said UW-L head coach, Dave Malecek.

Although the season is over, the Eagles are still hard at work in the wrestling room.

"Part of that was because we weren't able to go to the national tournament. We just kind of have that fuel inside of us. That fire got lit. Seeing other guys and other teams compete, it's driving me almost," said conference champ at 157 pounds, Nolan Hertel.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association held the Division Three championships and the event saw zero COVID-19 cases. Coach Malecek and his team plan on being at the National Tournament in 2022.