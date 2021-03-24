Ex-Texas trooper accused of sexually assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Texas trooper faces federal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting two women in the Houston area while he was on duty. Authorities allege Lee Ray Boykin Jr. forced the women to perform oral sex on him after pulling them over during separate traffic stops in August. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that Boykin faces three counts, including destruction of records and using a firearm in a violent crime. An attorney for Boykin did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Boykin also facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault in state district court.