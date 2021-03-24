Exhumation of possible Tulsa massacre victims expected soon

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Researchers in Tulsa soon hope to begin exhuming the graves of at least 12 individuals who are believed to have been among the hundreds of Black people killed by a racist white mob in 1921. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma state archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday the exhumations, which were postponed in February, could begin as early as June 1. The process is likely to take four to six weeks, depending on what is found. The research team says any remains that are exhumed will be reinterred until a permanent memorial can be completed.