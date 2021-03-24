Fallout continues over online comments against Criminal Justice Management Council member

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the community speak out.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron responded to the YWCA letter from Karen Knox.

Karen,

Thank you for reaching out. I want to take a moment to explain what I have been working on since these events have unfolded and I hope that after reading this, you will understand, that neither I nor the La Crosse Police Department support words and actions of divisiveness, but rather focus on keeping our community safe and vibrant.

After these events unfolded, I personally apologized to Ms. Streibel. This was noted in a recent public meeting as well as local media outlets reported on my apology.

To your specific noted concern of harassment and criminal behavior, I too was very concerned about this. I have facilitated communication with Ms. Streibel in order for her concerns of safety and harassment to be addressed and investigated by an independent Law Enforcement agency other than the La Crosse Police Department.

I did meet with union leadership as well as other leaders within the La Crosse Police Department to discuss the post and the fact that I did not condone the post as well as the post did not reflect the mission, vision, and values of the La Crosse Police Department.

Below is the message I shared with the Criminal Justice Management Council:

As Chief of Police, I must and do respect the rights and opinions of all citizens. When I identify certain actions that are contrary to the mission of our department that warrant response, I deal directly with the individuals involved, as that is the most effective and professional means of addressing those circumstances. In this situation, I have spoken to Association leadership and identified the concerns that I have as Chief of Police, as my focus is on building relationships for the good of the community. The men and women of the La Crosse Police Department are unequivocally committed to the safety of every member of the La Crosse community. My apology in this matter still stands and under my command the La Crosse Police Departments service to this community will not waiver.

Lastly, I have worked with department staff to post the following message on our Facebook page:

Chief Kudron and the La Crosse Police Department do not support word and actions of divisiveness. The La Crosse Police Department serves the very important role of keeping our community safe and vibrant. But in all situations, we need our communities help and support. We all need to focus on building each other up instead of tearing each other down. We are unified and stronger together!

On February 3rd I had an opportunity to meet with the subcommittee. During that meeting I expressed my support of the general premise of a citizen police advisory committee.

Again, I appreciate you taking the time to reach out. Know that I have, and I will continue to work with community members, key stakeholders and department members to build stronger relationships, all while working together for the betterment of the community.

Respectfully,

Shawn Kudron

Chief of Police

La Crosse Police Department

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat also responded.

Karen,

Thank you for the letter. I share your frustration and disappointment. And I wholeheartedly agree that harassment of a volunteer citizen has no place in our community.

Regarding the La Crosse Police union social media, as soon as the Facebook post was brought to my attention that Friday afternoon, I publicly posted that the statement did not reflect the values of the City of La Crosse, nor was it acceptable in any way. Included in my public statement was a request that the post be removed and an apology made to Ms. Striebel.

Regarding support for a citizen advisory board – I suggested its creation back in June as part of my attached response to demands from community members as part of the George Floyd marches and I still strongly support the idea going forward. I serve as a member of the CJMC subcommittee assessing the creation of said group and we hope to provide recommendations back to the full CJMC soon. I will note that we hosted two (2) listening sessions – one on policing and another on housing and lending, we created a City racial equity team to assess City hiring, programs and services and we are sending various LCPD personnel and City department managers to the YWCA’s racial justice training workshops as action steps from our community dialogues last year and as called for in your letter.

I have cc’d members of the La Crosse Police Department in this reply, to share with them your requests for action.

Please feel free to contact me anytime.

Sincerely,

Tim

Tim Kabat

Mayor

City of La Crosse