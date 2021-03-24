Final report finds no motive in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Police in Virginia Beach have not been able to determine a motive behind a city engineer’s rampage in 2019 that killed 12 people. That’s according to the city’s final investigative report on the mass shooting, which happened in the municipal building where the engineer worked. The report was released Wednesday. It states that authorities couldn’t determine a motive despite exhaustive investigative work and in spite of unsubstantiated rumors and accusations. Shooter DeWayne Craddock left no note or any other account that would explain his actions. The city’s report is unlikely to satisfy at least some of the victims’ families. They blame a toxic workplace and failure by supervisors to recognize warning signs.