Florida family finds dead snake inside their clothes dryer

10:11 am National news from the Associated Press

GROVELAND, Fla. (AP) — When their clothes dryer kept blowing lint out, a central Florida family called in a repairman. But he didn’t find a jammed motor. He found a dead snake inside the dryer. The repairman says the snake likely slithered in because the home didn’t have a grate on the outside of the dryer to keep critters out. He says it’s not something he normally sees, but it does happen. Alyson Pring tells Orlando television station WKMG that its something she’ll now be keeping an eye on.

Associated Press

