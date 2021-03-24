Garage Sessions ends its season with a special performance

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- Garage Sessions Season Three is going out with a bang this year.

The online concert series has allowed the community to stream performances of local bands. To conclude the season, Garage Sessions welcomes Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball and Echo Black River to the Weber Center For The Performing Arts.

The concert can be streamed online Thursday, March, 25 on the La Crosse Local Facebook and Youtube page. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the local performers during the concert by going here.

For more information on Garage Sessions, you can check out their website.