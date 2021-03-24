Haiti court orders release of those accused in alleged coup

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An appeals court in Haiti has ordered the release of more than a dozen people accused of plotting a coup against embattled President Jovenel Moïse. Police in early February arrested people, including a judge and a police inspector general, for the alleged plot. The arrests set off protests led by opposition leaders, who celebrated Wednesday’s court decision. Moïse has alleged that the group was trying to kill him and overthrow his government. It’s an accusation that those arrested have denied. There was no immediate comment from the government on the court’s ruling.